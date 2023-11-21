Singapore Relaxes Guidelines for Grantmaking Foundations

Guidelines are being relaxed for private and community foundations to allow them to do more than giving grants to charities and other beneficiaries. Under the new Guidance on Regulation of Grantmakers, foundations will be allowed to conduct activities such as doing research, serving beneficiaries directly, and issuing loans and social impact bonds. The new rules, aimed to develop Singapore as a regional philanthropy hub, will take effect from Jan 1, 2024.





