Singapore Real Estate Legend Dennis Wee Dies at 71

Dennis Wee , a legendary figure in Singapore 's real estate trade, has passed away at the age of 71 after battling cancer. Known for his colorful personality and successful business, Wee's passing was announced by his daughter on Instagram.

He founded Dennis Wee Group in 1992, which later merged with PropNex Realty in 2017.

Dennis Wee Singapore Real Estate Legend Death Cancer Dennis Wee Group Propnex Realty

