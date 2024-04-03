Singapore Proposes Law Requiring Reporting of Cybersecurity Incidents

Owners of critical information infrastructure (CII), such as those providing water, electricity and banking services, will be required to report more types of cybersecurity incidents, including those that happen in their supply chains, under a new proposed law.

This way, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said it can be more aware of the cybersecurity threats that could potentially cause disruptions to Singapore’s essential services and work with owners more proactively to secure them

