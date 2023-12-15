Singapore Proposes Cyber-Security Laws for Cloud Service Providers

Cloud service providers and data centre operators may soon have to comply with Singapore’s cyber-security laws under proposed legislative amendments to better protect people’s way of life here. The amendment seeks to widen the oversight of the Commissioner of Cybersecurity beyond critical information infrastructure (CII) owners – such as banks, telecommunications companies and energy companies – to include others in charge of key digital infrastructure.

This is so more can be done to safeguard systems and entities that increasingly play an important role in meeting Singapore’s connectivity, computing and data storage needs. Businesses, for instance, are stepping up their use of cloud computing. For individuals, a growing proportion of their work and daily lives now takes place online. “Our ability to function has become increasingly dependent on the good functioning of the digital infrastructure that underpins this connectivity,” said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in its consultation paper launched on Dec 15 to gather public feedback on the proposed amendments





