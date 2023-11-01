Singapore projected to be S-E Asia’s biggest market in digital lending and wealth: Report

These estimates are made as the revenue from South-east Asia’s digital economy is expected to reach US$100 billion this year, across digital financial services, e-commerce, travel, online media, food and transport sectors.

“The irreversible offline-to-online behaviour shift continues to drive growth in digital financial services adoption,” said Google, Temasek and Bain & Company in a press statement. “Digital lending is the single biggest driver... due to high lending rates and consumer demand, as underbanked consumers and small businesses participate in the digital economy.”

“Winning players will tailor their offerings to meet banking priorities and user experience expectations for the emerging middle-class segment,” Mr Hoppe added. Travel recovery has driven growth here, the report added, while noting that e-commerce - Singapore’s largest digital sector – continues to boost growth as well.

Google South-east Asia vice-president Sapna Chadha said: “With the digital economy projected to take the front seat in Singapore’s growth, more can be done to support the adoption of digitalisation in businesses, including traditional financial institutions. This will help strengthen consumer confidence and fuel further growth.

