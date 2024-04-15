Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Hand Over Premiership to Deputy Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will hand over the premiership to his deputy Lawrence Wong on May 15, the Prime Minister 's Office said on Monday . Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shakes the hand of Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference on the 4G leadership on April 16, 2022.

The upcoming handover will mark the third time a Singapore prime minister hands over the reins to the country's leadership. Mr Wong will be 51 when he takes over as the next prime minister in May, a year younger than Mr Lee when the latter took office. "Through the Forward Singapore exercise, they have worked with many Singaporeans to refresh our social compact and develop the national agenda for a new generation," said Mr Lee.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Hand Over Premiership Deputy Lawrence Wong People's Action Party 4G Team Political Leaders

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYonline / 🏆 1. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asean finance chiefs end Laos meeting amid hopes of improving economy despite challengesSingapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong attended the two-day gathering.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

What we know about Singapore's fourth Prime Minister Lawrence WongDeputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the son of a sales manager father and school teacher mother, will take over the leadership reins from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 15.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Visit Germany and FranceDeputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is making an official visit to Germany from April 8 to 10 and France from April 10 to 13, where he will meet with senior government and industry leaders of both countries.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

New Zealand PM Luxon to make official visit to Singapore, on first stop of Southeast Asia tripMr Luxon will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his visit.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

DPM Lawrence Wong to take over from PM Lee on May 15He is leader of the PAP’s 4G team and will be Singapore's fourth prime minister.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Renewing and affirming partnerships important in troubled world: DPM Lawrence WongSingapore will be updating and upgrading ties with Germany and France.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »