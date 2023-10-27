Singapore posts 8 straight quarters of employment growth

about the labour market for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday (Oct 26). Despite a weaker economic outlook, total employment has grown for the eighth consecutive quarter, excluding migrant domestic workers. There has been an increase in the number of employed residents and non-residents.

Generally, high-paying jobs in financial and professional services, as well as those in health and social services, saw the most increase regarding resident employment. For non-resident employment, the sectors that saw the most growth are construction, retail trade, food and beverage services, and administrative and support services.

However, retrenchments have increased from 3,200 in the second quarter of this year to 4,100 in the third quarter. Most of the retrenchments have come from wholesale trade, MOM said in its report. “ “While the labour market continued to expand, the pace of employment growth has slowed compared to a year ago, amid the global economic slowdown. Business expectations worsened in September 2023. The proportion of firms which indicated an intention to hire in the next three months fell from 58.2% to 42.8 per cent. Similarly, the proportion of firms with an intention to raise wages dropped as well, from 28.0 per cent to 18.0 per cent. headtopics.com

he Labour Market Report Third Quarter 2023 is released by the middle of December. It will include the breakdown of resident and non-resident employment3, sectoral breakdowns, number of job vacancies, labour turnover, and re-entry rates among retrenched residents. /TISG

