Singapore Postpones Full Adoption of SimplyGo Payment System for Adult Public Transport Fares

The planned full adoption of the SimplyGo payment system for adult public transport fares will be postponed from the original June 1 date while the authorities try to iron out concerns raised by commuters, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Jan 22).A ticketing machine at City Hall MRT Station to process an upgrade of an Ez-link card for adult commuters to the SimplyGo payment system.

The move to the SimplyGo system for adult public transport payments will be postponed instead of being rolled out on June 1 as planned Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said that the latest decision was due to "feedback and concerns" that he had shared with the authorities One feedback was that commuters would no longer be able to see their stored-value card balance and fare deducted at card scanners





Phasing out of Nets FlashPay and Ez-link adult cards in SingaporePublic transport fare cards in Singapore will switch fully to the SimplyGo system for adult cardholders from June 1. Ez-link adult cards not upgraded to SimplyGo and Nets FlashPay cards not exchanged for a Nets prepaid card can no longer be used to pay for fares. SimplyGo was introduced in 2019 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to offer a range of digital ticketing and e-payment options for transit.

SimplyGo timeline: How it came about and why the change of mind on Ez-Link, Nets FlashPay card replacementThe move to discontinue the Nets FlashPay card and some adult Ez-Link cards for use on buses and trains was announced on Jan 9. But the transition has not gone smoothly, with a public outcry over the decision and commuters facing difficulty upgrading their cards. On March 7, 2019, LTA revealed that it would launch SimplyGo, starting with Mastercard in April. The ABT pilot, introduced in 2017, allowed commuters to travel with contactless payment instead of having a separate fare card. SimplyGo allowed commuters to use contactless bank cards on public transport, and also allowed commuters to keep track of their travel expenditure and history by registering for an account on the TransitLink SimplyGo Portal, said LTA in its press release. "SimplyGo widens the range of payment options available to commuters."

Displaying fares, deductions at gantries under SimplyGo possible but 'will lead to longer queues': LTAIt is technically possible for the SimplyGo system to display commuters' card balance and deduction information at gantries, but it would slow down the entry and exit for commuters, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jan 12).

