Singapore Polytechnic holds first-ever Everybody Matters event to raise students’ understanding of people with special needs

SINGAPORE: In an effort to foster a more inclusive society and promote understanding of people with special needs, Singapore Polytechnic (SP) hosted its first-ever “Everyone Matters” event on Friday (27 Oct). The event featured a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness, challenging preconceived notions, and ultimately creating a more inclusive environment for individuals with special needs.
The “Everyone Matters” event showcased a unique blend of education and entertainment, with eight exhibition booths presented by community partners, including the Singapore Association for the Visually Impaired and the Singapore Dyslexia Association. These booths provided a hands-on experience for students and teachers to better understand the challenges faced by individuals with special needs.
One of the highlights of the event was the “Amazing Race,” where teachers and students took part in a series of games and challenges designed to simulate the obstacles individuals with special needs often encounter. The games were carefully crafted to encourage empathy, awareness, and understanding among the participants. Through these activities, attendees gained valuable insights into the difficulties faced by people with special needs, offering a glimpse into their daily lives. headtopics.com
The “Everyone Matters” event was the result of a year-long planning effort by a dedicated team, consisting of four students, one teacher, and three college staff members. The organizers aimed to create a platform that offered meaningful challenges and engaging experiences to help participants learn how to create a more inclusive learning and living environment for individuals with special needs.
This event is not the first instance of Singapore Polytechnic championing inclusivity. The school has previously taken steps to ensure accessibility for all, including the implementation of Braille signages and ramps throughout the school premises. headtopics.com