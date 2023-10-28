Singapore Polytechnic holds first-ever Everybody Matters event to raise students’ understanding of people with special needs

SINGAPORE: In an effort to foster a more inclusive society and promote understanding of people with special needs, Singapore Polytechnic (SP) hosted its first-ever “Everyone Matters” event on Friday (27 Oct). The event featured a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness, challenging preconceived notions, and ultimately creating a more inclusive environment for individuals with special needs.

The “Everyone Matters” event showcased a unique blend of education and entertainment, with eight exhibition booths presented by community partners, including the Singapore Association for the Visually Impaired and the Singapore Dyslexia Association. These booths provided a hands-on experience for students and teachers to better understand the challenges faced by individuals with special needs.

One of the highlights of the event was the “Amazing Race,” where teachers and students took part in a series of games and challenges designed to simulate the obstacles individuals with special needs often encounter. The games were carefully crafted to encourage empathy, awareness, and understanding among the participants. Through these activities, attendees gained valuable insights into the difficulties faced by people with special needs, offering a glimpse into their daily lives. headtopics.com

The “Everyone Matters” event was the result of a year-long planning effort by a dedicated team, consisting of four students, one teacher, and three college staff members. The organizers aimed to create a platform that offered meaningful challenges and engaging experiences to help participants learn how to create a more inclusive learning and living environment for individuals with special needs.

This event is not the first instance of Singapore Polytechnic championing inclusivity. The school has previously taken steps to ensure accessibility for all, including the implementation of Braille signages and ramps throughout the school premises. headtopics.com

The first woman to pass the Singapore Armed Forces' tough Ranger courseCaptain Yap Hui Jun is the first woman to pass the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Ranger course - one of its toughest small-unit leadership courses. She tells us what drove her to attempt it and what the hardest part was. Read more ⮕

Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore's first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesSINGAPORE: Swimmer Toh Wei Soong won Singapore's first gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Thursday (Oct 26). Toh put in a dominant performance to finish the men's 100m backstroke S7 final in first place with a time of 1:14.99, setting a new Games record. Read more ⮕

ISD’s vital role in keeping Singapore safeThe Internal Security Department is Singapore's silent guardian against very real threats, says PM Lee. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Better to stay safe': Singapore travellers cancel holidays to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas warBut two travel agencies CNA spoke to said they are going ahead with tours to places such as Egypt. Read more ⮕

'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore visionThe Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the "social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream. Read more ⮕

Here’s what Forward Singapore means for youThe Forward Singapore report unveiled a national strategy for a more vibrant and inclusive Singapore. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕