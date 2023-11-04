Singapore Police Reject Applications for Israel-Hamas War Events

The police and the National Parks Board did not approve any applications to hold events related to the Israel-Hamas war at the Speakers’ Corner, the police said on Facebook on Saturday. The police added they are aware of calls on certain social media platforms to attend such events, without elaborating.

The police said on Facebook that public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act 2009, and that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is an offence under the act. “The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or may have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents,” they said. “The police have assessed that there are public safety and security concerns associated with such events, given the heightened tensions. NParks shares the same concerns.”The Police are aware of calls to the public on certain social media platforms to attend events at the Speakers’ Corner...The police added that applications to hold events related to the Israel-Hamas war will be turned down as there is a real risk that such events could result in public disorder, given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation overseas.that it was aware of two planned events then in relation to the wa

