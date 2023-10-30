Singapore PM urges country to remain open to the world amid global challenges

Speaking after the APEC meetings, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also says he hopes for progress in an Indo-Pacific trade deal which has been stalled by US politics. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks to reporters at the close of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Nov 17, 2023.

(Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)Mr Lee says it is"particularly encouraging" to see Singaporeans starting their own companies in the US, then bringing their business back home to Singapore Progress on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), launched by the Biden administration, has hit a roadblockSAN FRANCISCO: There are opportunities even in a complicated global environment and Singapore should put itself in a position to seize them, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday (Nov 17) as he emphasised the need for the country to remain open to the worl





