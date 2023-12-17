Singapore PM calls for deeper economic cooperation between Asean and Japan

Asean and Japan should redouble efforts to deepen economic cooperation, and it is timely to consider an upgrade of the trade pact between both sides, said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Dec 17. PM Lee noted that Japan was the first country to begin dialogue with Asean in 1973, through a forum to discuss its exports of synthetic rubber. Since then, Japan’s relationship with the grouping has been anchored on economic engagement, he said.

“Japan’s rapid economic growth became the inspiration and impetus for the development of many countries in the region, following the flying geese model,” PM Lee said, referring to the spillover impact of Japanese economic dynamism into the region. Japan’s investments in South-east Asia and the transfer of know-how, had “greatly helped Asean shorten our developmental curve”, he added





