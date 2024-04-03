Singapore Plans to Build Pool of Nuclear Energy Experts

Singapore has plans to build a pool of about 100 nuclear energy experts in the medium to long run, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Wednesday (April 3). However, no decision has been made on the deployment of nuclear energy and Singapore is unable to commit to a timeline on taking a position regarding it.

