Singapore Parliament to Discuss Israel-Hamas Conflict and Cost-of-Living Pressures

The Israel-Hamas conflict and Singapore’s cost-of-living pressures will be on Parliament’s agenda as the House sits next week, with MPs filing two separate motions on the issues.
Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC), Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) have proposedIsrael has since declared a “state of war” Describing the situation as “grave”, Mr Nair, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Defence and Foreign Affairs, said in a Facebook post on Oct 24: “My parliamentary colleagues and I have received e-mails and messages from many who are concerned about the situation.” This was reflected in the 34 questions filed by MPs on the matter, with many asking how Singapore can help alleviate the humanitarian crisis as the scale of destruction grows. Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang) are keen to find out how diplomacy can reduce the loss of civilian lives on both sides, while Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) wants to know what is being done to ensure that humanitarian aid provided by Singapore can reach affected civilians. Others worried about the war’s impact on domestic cohesio
