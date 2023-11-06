Singapore Parliament Condemns Violence in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Parliament unanimously condemned the violence against innocent civilians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and stressed that Singapore must never allow external conflicts to disrupt racial and religious harmony here. Twenty-one MPs, including those from the People’s Action Party (PAP), Workers’ Party (WP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP), spoke on Monday in a debate on a motion on the Israel-Hamas conflict, which was passed after about six hours.

Speaking in the middle of the debate, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that beyond upholding national interests, Singapore must not allow external events to divide it. Social media can turn a faraway conflict into an emotionally charged issue that can easily spiral out of control, even here, he added. Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the country’s ability to conduct consistent, coherent foreign policy depends on domestic cohesion and consensus. He called on all MPs, regardless of party, to be united in upholding the principles essential for Singapore’s survival, which had been put forth by three of his party colleagues in a motion on solidarity, security and peace with regard to the conflict. Leader of the Opposition and WP chief Pritam Singh said: “This conflict will test us, but it should not be allowed to compromise our multiracial and multi-religious peace and harmon

