Singapore panel proposes lowering speed limit for personal mobility aids

The recommendations by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel come amid concerns over the misuse of PMAs by “seemingly able-bodied individuals”.New: You can now listen to articles.SINGAPORE: Lowering the speed limit of personal mobility aids (PMAs) and having a “certification of medical need” as a requirement to use mobility scooters were some of the proposals put forth by a review panel on Thursday (Dec 14).

In a report submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT), the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) also recommended against licensing of PMA users at this point in time. The report comes after three focus group discussions in June and July involving PMA users, occupational therapists and pedestrians among others. Participants raised concerns over the misuse of PMAs by “seemingly able-bodied individuals” and behaviour that compromised the safety of other path users, said AMA





