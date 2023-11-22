Singapore opposition lawmakers vote against Bill allowing President, ministers to hold international roles

Opposition party lawmakers on Wednesday (Nov 22) voted in parliament against a Bill to allow Singapore’s President and ministers to hold international roles in private capacities, with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong calling on them not to oppose “for the sake of opposition”. Concerns raised by the Members of Parliament (MPs) included the potential for conflict of interest and the impact of such roles on the official duties of the President and ministers.

“There is no need to oppose something that will clearly advance Singapore's interests and bring benefits to Singapore and Singaporeans,” Mr Wong said in a closing speech that sought to address these concern





