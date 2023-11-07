Singapore MPs call for deeper understanding of Israel-Hamas war in schools

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) spoke on Monday (Nov 6) about the importance of facilitating a deeper understanding of the Israel-Hamas war in schools here, as parliament unanimously passed a motion on the conflict.

Having such conversations in classrooms – including teaching students about Israeli-Palestinian history, and providing a platform for students to engage in discussions with their teachers’ guidance – could help to tackle the proliferation of misinformation regarding the conflict, said members of the Hous

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAİTS TİMES: The gist: MPs discuss COE supply, the Oct 14 banking disruption and Israel-Hamas warMPs and ministers condemned violence against civilians in the conflict, and urged cohesion and harmony. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Singapore rejected 5 bids to use Speakers' Corner for events on Israel-Hamas conflictSINGAPORE: The Singapore government has rejected five applications to use the Speakers' Corner for events related to the Israel-Hamas war in October, said Minister of State for Home Affairs and Natio

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister outlines principles on Israel-Hamas warThe Israel-Hamas war is a reminder for Singapore that it has national interests at stake, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan as he spelt out the principles underpinning the Government's position on what he described as an 'unfolding tragedy'.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israel-Hamas conflict a 'reminder' for Singapore that it has national interests at stake: Vivian BalakrishnanSINGAPORE: The Israel-Hamas conflict is a reminder for Singapore that it has national interests at stake, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, as he spelt out the principles underpinning the government's position on what he described as an "unfolding tragedy".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Singapore Parliament Condemns Violence in Israel-Hamas ConflictParliament unanimously condemned the violence against innocent civilians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and stressed that Singapore must never allow external conflicts to disrupt racial and religious harmony here.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Singapore Warns Against Displaying Foreign National Emblems Related to Israel-Hamas WarPublicly displaying or wearing foreign national emblems relating to the Israel-Hamas war without a permit is an offence in Singapore. Offenders can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $500. MHA has noticed the sale and display of apparel and paraphernalia with foreign national emblems related to the ongoing war. MHA advised the public against promoting or supporting terrorism through the display of such items.

Source: straits_times | Read more »