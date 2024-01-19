Singapore Minister Pleads Not Guilty in Corruption Case

Minister pleads not guilty in court. He faces two charges under Section 6(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He allegedly obtained gratification in the form of Singapore Grand Prix tickets and a flight on a private plane.





Former Transport Minister S Iswaran pleads not guilty to corruption chargesFormer Transport Minister S Iswaran pleaded not guilty to 27 charges, including corruption, obtaining valuables as a public servant and obstructing justice. Among the charges, Iswaran is accused of corruptly receiving more than S$166,000 worth of flights, hotel stays and tickets to events in exchange for advancing the business interests of property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. He also faces a charge of obstructing justice, relating to a repayment he allegedly made to Singapore GP for the cost of a business flight ticket from Doha to Singapore. A pre-trial conference has been fixed on Mar 1, after some back-and-forth in court when Iswaran's lead lawyer Davinder Singh raised a matter with the judge on the number of charges.

