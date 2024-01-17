Singapore Minister Calls for Regulation of Deepfakes

The regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) will come in a spectrum, with deepfakes placed at the extreme end, likely needing the heavy hand of the law to rein them in, Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo said on Jan 17. Deepfakes, which involve AI tools being used to fraudulently create images in the likeness of others, are “an assault on the infrastructure of fact” and pose an issue to all societies.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Housing Prices Expected to Moderate, Says National Development MinisterNational Development Minister Desmond Lee said a range of measures are in place to manage supply and demand to stabilise the property market. Mortgage rates are expected to remain high, which will have an impact on buyers and home owners.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Passport-Free QR Code System Explored for Singapore-Malaysia Land TravelA passport-free QR code system is being explored to speed up immigration clearance for land travel between Singapore and Malaysia. Other collaborative initiatives being looked at include making it easier for Singapore businesses to set up shop in Johor through a one-stop business and investment service centre in Johor. An investors' forum may also be co-organised to gather feedback from businesses about the special zone.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore and Malaysia sign deal for special economic zone in JohorSingapore and Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a special economic zone in Johor. The aim is to enhance cross-border economic connectivity between the two countries. The agreement also explores the possibility of passport-free access at land checkpoints.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore-Malaysia Rapid Transit System Link Reaches Construction MilestoneThe Singapore-Malaysia Rapid Transit System Link project has reached a significant construction milestone with the completion of a connecting span between the two countries. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended a ceremony to mark the completion of the span.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Phasing out of Nets FlashPay and Ez-link adult cards in SingaporePublic transport fare cards in Singapore will switch fully to the SimplyGo system for adult cardholders from June 1. Ez-link adult cards not upgraded to SimplyGo and Nets FlashPay cards not exchanged for a Nets prepaid card can no longer be used to pay for fares. SimplyGo was introduced in 2019 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to offer a range of digital ticketing and e-payment options for transit.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore to Develop Watermarking Technology to Tackle DeepfakesSingapore is developing watermarking technology to alert viewers about deepfakes and label trusted content. The initiative aims to build online trust and safety by tackling the rising issue of deepfakes and misinformation.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »