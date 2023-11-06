HEAD TOPICS

Singapore Manufacturers and Food Operators Commit to Reducing Salt Consumption

ChannelNewsAsia

Fifteen major manufacturers and food operators in Singapore have committed to increasing the variety and demand of lower-sodium ingredients to reduce excessive salt consumption. These companies represent a significant portion of the retail market for sauces and seasonings and the food and beverage market. The government offers grant support to encourage the use of healthier ingredients in the food service industry, making lower-sodium alternatives more accessible and affordable.

