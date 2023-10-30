Singapore, Malaysia voted in support of UN resolution for Israel-Hamas conflict

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia both voted in support of the United Nations resolution that called for humanitarian assistance and a humanitarian truce for the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said such differences in their diplomatic situations will not affect their bilateral relations.“That position is jointly endorsed by both countries and majority of the countries in the world,” said Datuk Seri Anwar.“Singapore has made repeated statements about this, and condemned what’s happening... and hoping that the two parties can make progress towards a negotiated two-state solution to the Middle East,” he said.

“So the diplomatic situation is not identical, but there’s no reason for that to cause a difficulty between Malaysia and Singapore,” said PM Lee. Mr Anwar is in Singapore from Sunday for the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat at the invitation of PM Lee. headtopics.com

in Gaza after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise cross-border attack in southern Israel on Oct 7 that killed around 1,400 people. Israel has since begun a bombardment of Gaza, where the death toll has climbed to 7,650, according to a report last Saturday by the Palestinian Health Ministry.on the grave situation in Gaza by supporting the UN resolution last Friday calling for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mr Shanmugam noted that the resolution – titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” – had called for a truce leading to a cessation of hostilities. headtopics.com

The resolution also reaffirmed that the solution to the conflict should be through a peaceful two-state solution, Mr Shanmugam said at an event organised by non-profit organisation Humanity Matters to pack medical and relief supplies for people in Gaza.

