Singapore, Malaysia voted in support of UN resolution for Israel-Hamas conflict

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia both voted in support for the United Nations resolution that called for humanitarian assistance and a humanitarian truce for the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said such differences in their diplomatic situations will not affect their bilateral relations.“That position is jointly endorsed by both countries and majority of the countries in the world,” said Datuk Seri Anwar.“Singapore has made repeated statements about this, and condemned what’s happening... and hoping that the two parties can make progress towards a negotiated two-state solution to the Middle East,” he said.

“So the diplomatic situation is not identical, but there’s no reason for that to cause a difficulty between Malaysia and Singapore,” said PM Lee. He added that he has been in touch with many Arab leaders and has expressed Malaysia’s support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. headtopics.com

The two-day retreat, which is a key annual platform for the prime ministers to meet and discuss bilateral issues, is the first one to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.vowed to annihilate Hamas He said Singapore cast a “very major vote” in support of the non-binding resolution drafted by the Arab states, which received 121 votes in favour, 14 against and 44 abstentions.

It also called for an immediate and unhindered provision of essential supplies to civilians in Gaza, and for Israel to rescind its evacuation orders in the Gaza Strip, and rejected the forced transfer of Palestinians. headtopics.com

Last Saturday, Mr Shanmugam also held a closed-door meeting with more than 200 Malay-Muslim community leaders to explain the Government’s position on the matter.

Singapore, Malaysia share view that there must be immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflictBoth Singapore and Malaysia backed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore's vote in favour of UN resolution shows clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict: ShanmugamSINGAPORE: Singapore's vote in favour of the United Nations resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conf Read more ⮕

Singapore's vote in favour of UN resolution shows clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict: ShanmugamSINGAPORE — Singapore's vote in favour of the United Nations resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip is a "major vote", with the country taking a clear stand and expressing its concerns at the grave situation on the ground, Law and Home... Read more ⮕

Singapore showed clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict in vote supporting UN resolution: ShanmugamBut the resolution should have also condemned the Hamas attacks and noted Israel’s right to self-defence, he said. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore's diplomatic relations with Israel 'no reason' to cause difficulty with Malaysia: PM LeeMalaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his country and Singapore share a common position in that they both voted in favour of a United Nations resolution to protect civilians amid the Israel-Hamas war. Read more ⮕

Israel says troops in the field in Gaza, Hamas vows 'full force'JERUSALEM: Hamas pledged to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave, suggesting on Saturday (Oct 28) that a long-promised ground offensive had begun. Read more ⮕