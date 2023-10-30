Singapore, Malaysia share view that there must be immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia share the position that there must be an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and that humanitarian assistance is paramount.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said such differences in their diplomatic situations will not affect their bilateral relations. On Malaysia, PM Lee said: “Their situation is not the same as ours because we have diplomatic relations with Israel.He noted that Malaysia has very friendly relations with the Palestinian Authority, but no diplomatic relations with Israel.

The two leaders made the comments when asked by the media what specific approaches their countries would take to ensure that their reactions to the Israel-Hamas war and the ground sentiments do not have spillover effects, especially on mutual investments, bilateral cooperation and longstanding ties.Mr Anwar said what is critical for now is peace, and to stop the killings of civilians, babies and women. headtopics.com

Mr Anwar is in Singapore from Sunday for the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders‘ Retreat at the invitation of PM Lee. in Gaza after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise cross-border attack in southern Israel on Oct 7 that killed around 1,400 people. Israel has since begun a bombardment of Gaza, where the death toll has climbed to 7,650, according to a report on Saturday by the Palestinian Health Ministry.on the grave situation in Gaza by supporting the UN resolution on Friday calling for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mr Shanmugam noted that the resolution – titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” – had called for a truce leading to a cessation of hostilities. headtopics.com

