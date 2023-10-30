Singapore, Malaysia determined to work together on outstanding bilateral issues: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Both Singapore and Malaysia are determined to work together and tackle outstanding bilateral issues, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.

“But it is something which, if we take a long-term overall point of view, I think we can work out solutions which will address both countries’ concerns and be beneficial to both countries,” he said. Pointing out that he and Mr Anwar have known each other for almost 30 years, he said: “So that is not something which happens just any time. It just happens that we have this opportunity.”who took office in November 2022

PM Lee said all the outstanding issues are important, and will be considered holistically and constructively, within the broader context of the overall relationship between the two countries. On the issue of water, Mr Anwar said Malaysia’s position is clear: “We have to honour the commitment and the supply of water from Johor to Singapore, and we will have to work jointly to ensure that Johor will be able to enhance the capacity to supply both for Johor’s needs, which are also expanding, and for Singapore.” headtopics.com

He also spoke about efforts to address the issues concerning maritime boundary delimitation and airspace and flight information regions.Mr Anwar added that he was quite excited with the level of achievement from the retreat.

A joint statement issued by both leaders after the retreat also noted progress and efforts made in areas such as promoting tourism, helping start-ups, and addressing transboundary environmental issues. headtopics.com

The leaders also look forward to the first joint meeting of the Malaysia-Singapore committee tasked to resolve outstanding bilateral maritime boundary delimitation issues, said the statement.

