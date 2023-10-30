Singapore, Malaysia aim to sign MOU on Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone by early 2024: PM Lee

The two-day retreat between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is their first since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Istana, PM Lee said the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat was an important milestone that reflects the continued importance both countries place on bilateral ties and on working together positively to bring tangible benefits to their peoples.

PM Lee noted that the two countries’ bilateral relations are strong, particularly on the economic front, as each other’s second-largest trading partner. The two countries will build on agreements on the digital and green economies signed during Mr Anwar’s earlier visit in January, to pursue further win-win cooperation, added PM Lee. headtopics.com

The renewable energy could potentially come from peninsular Malaysia as well as from east Malaysia, he added. Singapore has also started to redevelop Woodlands Checkpoint to increase its capacity and meet the expected long-term growth in cross-border commuters, said PM Lee.Other efforts discussed at the retreat include the exchange of culture and heritage between the two countries, as well as MOUs signed between the respective economic agencies.

The two leaders also discussed outstanding bilateral issues, including maritime delimitation, reclamation at Pedra Branca, water and airspace, said PM Lee. He added that issues should not be taken in isolation, but looked at in the context of the entire bilateral set-up. headtopics.com

