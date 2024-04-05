Singapore Launches Initiative to Recruit Seniors as Volunteers at Active Ageing Centres

A new initiative in Singapore aims to recruit and train more seniors as volunteers at active ageing centres . The Silver Guardians programme by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) plans to recruit over 2,400 seniors to befriend and organize activities for other seniors.

The initiative was launched on April 5 at the Esther Active Ageing Centre.

New initiative aims to recruit more than 2,400 volunteers for active ageing centresHealth Minister Ong Ye Kung described the initiative as the fourth prong of Age Well SG.

