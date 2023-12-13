Singapore Launches Framework to Protect Healthcare Workers from Abuse and Harassment

A framework aimed at protecting healthcare workers from abuse and harassment was launched in Singapore. The framework provides a common definition of abuse and harassment and a set of standards to safeguard workers. Healthcare workers can take immediate action to protect themselves from harm.





Abuse of healthcare workers: Denying abusers treatment in non-urgent cases among measures in new frameworkA significant number of healthcare workers have long silently endured abuse from patients and visitors but a new framework aims to empower them to speak up.

