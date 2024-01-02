Singapore Hires 4,000 Nurses to Meet Healthcare Needs

At least 4,000 nurses were hired to work in public healthcare institutions in 2023, making up for those who left the country or the profession during the pandemic, as well as helping to meet the growing healthcare needs of the ageing nation. A Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman told The Straits Times that the ministry hired about 4,000 new nurses in 2023.through intensified local and overseas recruitment in the first half of the year, and were expected to hire another 2,000.

This would make up for the higher attrition in the past two years and cater to rising demand, the ministry said.In 2022, the number of Filipino registered nurses dropped to 4,909 from 5,407 in 2021. Malaysian registered nurses totalled 2,117, down from 2,321 in 2021, while registered nurses from Myanmar dipped to 880 from 922 in 2021, according to data from the Singapore Nursing Board. There were 43,772 nurses and registered midwives in Singapore in 2022, with 36,995 of them registered nurses. About 75 per cent of the registered nurses in 2022 were Singaporeans or permanent resident





