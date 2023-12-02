Singapore Government Proposes Allowing HDB Households to Own Two Cats per Flat

The Government is proposing to allow Housing and Development Board (HDB) households to own up to two cats per flat from next year. The proposal is available for further feedback from the public for two months, and the intention is to implement it in the later part of 2024. The mooted cat management framework, if implemented, will reverse a 34-year ban on cat ownership in public flats.

When the framework is launched, a two-year transition period would be introduced to allow pet owners “ample time” to meet the licensing conditions





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A $2m HDB flat? Here's when we may possibly see the first oneI remember the first time we hit a million dollars for an HDB flat (this was an Executive HDB at Mei Ling Street in 2012). The idea of spending a seven-figure sum on an old resale HDB flat seemed ludicrous to many at the time, with some experts even deeming million-dollar HDB flats an unlikely phenomenon. Fast-forward to the present...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Buyers Actively Seeking HDB Resale Flats Without Resale Restrictions: ExpertMore buyers are looking for HDB resale flats without resale restrictions, particularly in the Central region ahead of the implementation of new categories, Huttons revealed. Huttons said buyers are particularly looking in the Central region because only Prime and Plus BTO flats will be sold in the area from 2H24. Buyers' preference for HDB flats without resale restrictions may have supported prices in the HDB resale market and the number of million dollar flats in October, said Huttons.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Kenneth Jeyaretnam issued Pofma order over article about HDB flat prices, Ridout Rd bungalows and reservesSINGAPORE — Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam has been ordered to put up corrections under the law against fake news, over false statements he made about Singapore's reserves, healthcare spending, and the rental of two black and white bungalows by two ministers. This is the fifth time Jeyaretnam has been issued such a direction.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Woman faces eviction from flat after allegedly owing HDB at least S$106,000 in mortgage arrearsThe court action came after years of correspondence exchanged between the woman, the Housing Board and, at one point, the Ministry of National Development.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

HDB flats to be built on Pearl's Hill, first time in over 40 yearsFor the first time in more than 40 years, Housing Board flats will be built on Pearl's Hill in Chinatown as part of efforts to provide a mix of housing options in central locations. About 6,000 public and private homes, including Build-to-Order (BTO) and rental flats, will be progressively developed on the hill over the next decade.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Validity of HDB flat eligibility letters to be extended to 9 monthsThe extended validity period will apply to all existing and new HFE letters, and will give buyers more time to secure their homes, says HDB.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »