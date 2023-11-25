Singapore Forms Youth-Led Panels to Involve Youths in Policy-Making

Tasked to find “hacks” that can address youth concerns about financial security, careers, technology and the environment, four panels were set up for youths to help formulate government policies in these areas, the National Youth Council said on Saturday (Nov 25). Participants at the National Youth Dialogue on May 24, 2023. To address a wish among the youth to play a greater role in policy, the Government is forming youth-led panels to involve more youths in policy-making.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Youth-led heritage projects get support with new grant from NHB, National Youth CouncilSelected projects will have up to 80 per cent of their costs funded, capped at $7,000 each. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Enter a golden chamber, play Singapore mahjong at youth festival Remix 2K23The event gives a modern take on Singapore Chinese culture, empowering youth to embrace their heritage through arts and cultural experiences. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

S’pore scientists apply faster, cheaper DNA method to trace origins of poached pangolinsIn another boost for the war against wildlife crime, a global youth network – led by Singapore youths – was launched. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

In Your Opinion Podcast: Future outlook for public housing, jobs and youth panelsThe Forward Singapore exercise began in June 2022, and since then, many Singaporeans have taken part in engagement sessions on a wide range of topics and also the main themes of jobs and upskilling, the new youth panels and public housing. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

WP Youth Wing ‘looks toward the future’ with Pritam Singh, new president Nathaniel KohNathaniel Koh succeeds Nicole Seah, the former Youth Wing president who resigned in July

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »