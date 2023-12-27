Singapore Family Loses Life Savings in E-commerce Scam

Near the end of every year, the Singh family sets up a Christmas tree dotted with presents for friends and relatives. However, they fell victim to an e-commerce scam that wiped out their life savings of over S$150,000. Malware scams are on the rise in Singapore.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

15-Year-Old Girl Kills Grandfather Before Taking Her Own Life in SingaporeBukit Batok family tragedy: Girl, 15, killed 84-year-old grandfather before jumping to her death Teen wrote in her diary that she had mental health issues, but police could not determine what happened between the pair in their flat.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Condo Owner Loses Fight to Install Motorised Blinds on BalconiesThe owner of a condominium unit off Stevens Road who took the management corporation of the development to court so that he could install motorised blinds on his balconies has lost his fight.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

Higher subsidies for surgical implants in Singapore from Dec 2023Patients in Singapore who require surgical implants will receive higher means-tested subsidies and will not be subjected to a dollar cap starting from December 2023. The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced a new Implant Subsidy List that includes commonly-used implants in public healthcare institutions. The implants have been assessed to be clinically effective and cost-effective by MOH's Agency for Care Effectiveness (ACE). Currently, patients in certain wards and day surgery settings receive subsidies for all implants, but the subsidies are capped. This has led to little incentive for implant manufacturers to reduce their prices.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Filipino maids in Singapore stage Trashion Show to raise awareness about plastic pollutionFilipino maids in Singapore organized a Trashion Show to highlight the impact of plastic pollution on the environment and marine wildlife. The show also shed light on the treatment of maids as disposable and invisible. The maids wore gowns and dresses made from recycled trash, such as bottle caps, plastic wrappers, and newspapers. The event aimed to raise awareness and promote sustainable practices.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singapore Plans to Reclaim Land for New Homes and ReservoirThree tracts of land could be reclaimed off East Coast Park in the coming decades, creating about 800ha of land for new homes and other amenities, as well as a new reservoir. The project aims to address the threat of rising sea levels and inland flooding in the East Coast area.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Decline in Singapore's New Private Residential Sales VolumeSales volume dropped 8.5% QoQ as prices continued to climb. Higher prices and locations that are near amenities like transportation hubs and schools will make home buyers more discerning in 2024.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »