Singapore family hides under hotel room table during Taiwan earthquake

AL Chew, his wife and five-year-old foster son hide under a desk in their Taipei hotel room as a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan. Singaporean AL Chew had just finished breakfast and was walking back to his hotel room in Taipei at 8am when he felt the tremors. "I felt the building shaking and heard things falling in the rooms on the floor," the 46-year-old IT manager told AsiaOne, adding that he realised it was tremors from an earthquake.

His first thought was to get his 45-year-old wife and five-year-old foster son, who were in the suite at Grand Hyatt Taipei, to safety. As he rushed into the room, he grabbed his son and shouted to his wife to get under the large desk in front of them. "I was worried because the shaking was more than I expected and my family's safety was at risk," he said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean Men's Doubles Pair to Face World No. 1 Duo in Singapore Smash Quarter-FinalsIzaac Quek and Koen Pang are set to face world No. 1 duo Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin of China in the quarter-finals of the Singapore Smash. This comes after their impressive 3-0 win over Argentinians Santiago Lorenzo and Horacio Cifuentes in the last 16. They are the second Singaporean pair to reach the quarter-finals of the event.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean Chinese unwraps 5 funny facts about CNY in Singapore!And it’s not just about lion dances and firecrackers!

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Actor Suhaimi Yusof apologises to Ramadan bazaar stall after being accused of 'causing chaos', calling workers 'stupid'SINGAPORE — Singaporean actor and presenter Suhaimi Yusof has issued a public apology amid controversy surrounding a

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Tsunami due to Taiwan quake unlikely to affect Singapore, no reports of tremors here: NEASINGAPORE - Any tsunami that might be triggered by the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck the capital of Taiwan on the morning of April 3 is unlikely to affect Singapore. According to an alert released by the National Environment Agency's (NEA) mobile app myENV at about 8.20am on April 3, there were no reports of tremors in Singapore.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Magnitude-7.4 earthquake in Taiwan unlikely to affect SingaporeAny tsunami that might be triggered by the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck the capital of Taiwan on the morning of April 3 is unlikely to affect Singapore.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan quake: Tsunami unlikely to affect Singapore, no reports of tremors hereA tsunami warning was earlier issued to the Philippines and islands of southern Japan.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »