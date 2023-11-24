Singapore Faces Resurgence of COVID-19 Infections

Singapore’s success in achieving an initial high vaccination rate has been a critical factor in facilitating the nation’s transition to COVID-19 endemicity. As the country continues to live alongside COVID-19, the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations is on the decline, with, Professor Marion Koopmans, a virologist on the WHO panel, cautioned that it is still “critical to communicate that COVID-19 remains a complex public health challenge”.
In a recent update, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared that Singapore is grappling with a resurgence of COVID-19 infections,recommends individuals aged six months and above to receive a one-year additional dose and to remain vigilant about keeping their vaccination status up to date.In response to the dynamic nature of COVID-19, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has granted approval for updated vaccines targeting new variants.has put forth that seniors and the medically vulnerable are eligible to receive a single additional dose of an updated vaccine five months following their most recent additional sho
Singapore updates COVID-19 vaccine advisory, recommends new dose about a year after last shotIn anticipation of higher demand for the updated vaccines, the operating hours for all Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres will be extended on Saturdays from Nov 4 to Dec 2.
Singapore’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory: Suggested new yearly doseThe Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination (EC19V) has broadened the scope, urging all individuals aged six months and above to consider the additional dose for 2023/2024, with particular emphasis on healthcare workers and household members or caregivers of medically vulnerable individuals.
