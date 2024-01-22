Singapore extends use of ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards for public transport

Holders of older ez-link cards that are not on SimplyGo, an account-based ticketing platform, will no longer have to update their cards by June 1 to pay for public transport. Nets FlashPay cards will also continue to be accepted for adult fare payments, and there is no need to exchange them for a Nets Prepaid card to pay for bus and train rides by June 1. The authorities said on Jan 22 that they are pulling the plug on the planned transition in the wake of public feedback.

Announcing the update in a Facebook post on Jan 22, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the authorities will spend an extra $40 million to allow commuters to continue using ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards, which use a card-based ticketing system that stores transaction data on the cards.“We have decided to extend the use of the current (card-based ticketing system) for adult commuters, and not to sunset the system in 2024 as originally planned,” Mr Chee wrot





