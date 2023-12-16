Singapore Expresses Concern over Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

Singapore has expressed its concern about the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire. The country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Burhan Gafoor, reiterated Singapore's grave concern at the loss of innocent civilian lives in Gaza. He spoke at a UN General Assembly emergency special session in New York, where delegates from over 20 nations voiced support for a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.





