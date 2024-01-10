Singapore Develops Tools to Tackle Deepfakes and Misinformation

Singapore needs to grow new capabilities to keep pace with scammers and online risks, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo. Deepfakes circulating here could be watermarked in the future to alert viewers. Similarly, the same watermarking technology could be used to label trusted content. These are among a new arsenal of detection tools Singapore is developing to tackle the rising scourge of deepfakes and misinformation.

The tools will be designed under a new $20 million initiative to build online trust and safety. Announcing the efforts in Parliament on Jan 9, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said that Singapore needs to grow new capabilities to keep pace with scammers and online risks. The most worrisome is the misuse of deepfakes to create compelling pitches. "Our digital way of life has exposed us to new risks. Cyberattacks, scams, and harmful content pose a growing threat to our safety and security. As many MPs have noted, trust in society, so crucial for normal human interactions, could be undermined," she sai





