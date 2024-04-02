Singapore Deputy Prime Minister warns against the negative effects of tribalism

Finding one's identity in a particular group can instil a sense of belonging and affirmation, but at its extreme, such tribalism can lead to beliefs based on falsehoods or an uncompromising ideology, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

With the world a more dangerous and violent place than before, Singapore needs to work harder to resist the negative effects of tribalism, which can stoke hostility between groups and divide society, DPM Wong said at the Religious Rehabilitation Group's (RRG) annual iftar on April 1. Speaking at the break-fast event, DPM Wong cited some "tribes" which present real threats to countries everywhere

