Singapore decides not to bid for 2026 Commonwealth Games

The search for a new host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games continues, with Singapore deciding not to make a bid to organise the upcoming edition of the multi-sport event. In a joint statement issued on April 3, Commonwealth Games Singapore (CGS) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) said that they “have studied the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and have decided not to make any bid to host the Games”.

It is yet another blow for the event, which remains in limbo after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out due to escalating costs. The budget had ballooned to A$7 billion (S$6.15 billion) from the original estimate of A$2.6 billion. Following this, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) at its general assembly in November 2023 invited all its associations, including Singapore’s, to express their interest in taking over and confirmed £100 million (S$170 million) in “financial and strategic support” for the next hos

