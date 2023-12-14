Singapore Considers Recommendations to Curb Misuse of Personal Mobility Aids

To curb the misuse of personal mobility aids (PMAs) by able-bodied persons, only people certified by a medical professional to have problems walking will be allowed to use mobility scooters, if a new set of recommendations is accepted by the Government. One was that the use of these units be restricted to people with certified walking disabilities. Other recommendations covered restrictions on the speed limit and the size of such mobility aids.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Considers Recommendations to Curb Misuse of Personal Mobility AidsTo curb the misuse of personal mobility aids (PMAs) by able-bodied persons, a set of recommendations has been released by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel in Singapore. The recommendations include allowing only individuals certified by a medical professional to use mobility scooters, reducing the speed limit, and restricting the size of such devices.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Experts Recommend Sustainability Measures for Manufacturing CompaniesThe Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), Deloitte, and Singapore Management University (SMU) have listed five recommendations for manufacturing companies to accelerate their sustainability transformation. Creating a Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer (CFSO) position and integrating sustainability into operations are among the suggestions.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Can Singapore host major sporting events?Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay discuss the possibility of Singapore hosting major sporting events and which events it should target.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Changi Cottage: A Historical Stay in SingaporeHolidaymakers staying at Changi Cottage can now learn more about Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s life and work at the place where the founding prime minister developed plans for a newly independent Singapore in 1965.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Lylo Introduces Short-Term Car Rental Service in SingaporeLylo has introduced a short-term car rental service in Singapore to cater to customers who prioritize convenience. The service includes options for child booster seats and car delivery. Lylo also offers car-care packs to enhance the rental experience, including handy gadgets and essentials. This move is aimed at meeting the demands of millennial and Gen Z customers, who are driving the car-sharing boom in Singapore.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore opposition lawmakers vote against Bill allowing President, ministers to hold international rolesOpposition lawmakers from the Workers’ Party and Progress Singapore Party raised concerns around the potential for conflict of interest as well as the impact on official duties.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »