Singapore Considers Recommendations to Curb Misuse of Personal Mobility Aids

To curb the misuse of personal mobility aids (PMAs) by able-bodied persons, a set of recommendations has been released by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel in Singapore. The recommendations include allowing only individuals certified by a medical professional to use mobility scooters, reducing the speed limit, and restricting the size of such devices.





