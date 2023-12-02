Singapore Coach Medallion Awarded to Three Local Coaches

In recognition of their contributions to their respective sport, three local coaches – Pang Qing Liang, Isa Halim, and Winson Cheong Peng Chin – were awarded the Singapore Coach Medallion by Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, at the International Council for Coaching Excellence Global Coach Conference (ICCE GCC) 2023 held on Thursday, Nov 30, at Marina Bay Sands.

Launched in 2019, the Singapore Coach Medallion is presented to outstanding and inspiring coaches in Singapore who have significantly impacted the athletes, coaching community, the sport and its stakeholders. However, it was suspended for three years due to Covid-19. Shortlisted nominees underwent interviews as part of the selection process, and the finalists were observed during their coaching sessions





