Singapore clinical trial shows promising results in saving cancer patients from unnecessary treatments

The oncologist leading the trial said the technique can protect up to 70 per cent of patients from treatments that do little to help them. SINGAPORE – An ongoing clinical trial in Singapore that aims to save patients with advanced cancers from receiving unnecessary treatments has shown promising results.

It involves extracting cancer cells from patients during their biopsy, growing the cells in a laboratory and testing drugs on the cells to see if they will be effective in helping individual patients. Dr Yong Wei Peng, the oncologist leading the trial, said this approach can protect up to 70 per cent of patients from treatments that do little to help them.“In doing so, it can help patients save cost and reduce their exposure to the toxicity of unnecessary treatments,” said Dr Yong, who is associate director of research and a senior consultant at the department of haematology-oncology at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS). NCIS is one of the first institutions worldwide to trial the technique, which could lead to personalised cancer treatments. Six patients with advanced gastric cancer have undergone the trial so far. Researchers found that testing combinations of drugs on their cancer cells in a laboratory yielded the same results as giving them the drugs directly

