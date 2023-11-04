Singapore clinical trial shows promising results in personalized cancer treatments

The oncologist leading the trial said the technique can protect up to 70 per cent of patients from treatments that do little to help them. SINGAPORE – An ongoing clinical trial in Singapore that aims to save patients with advanced cancers from receiving unnecessary treatments has shown promising results.

It involves extracting cancer cells from patients during their biopsy, growing the cells in a laboratory and testing drugs on the cells to see if they will be effective in helping individual patients. Dr Yong Wei Peng, the oncologist leading the trial, said this approach can protect up to 70 per cent of patients from treatments that do little to help them.“In doing so, it can help patients save cost and reduce their exposure to the toxicity of unnecessary treatments,” said Dr Yong, who is associate director of research and a senior consultant at the department of haematology-oncology at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS). NCIS is one of the first institutions worldwide to trial the technique, which could lead to personalised cancer treatments. Six patients with advanced gastric cancer have undergone the trial so far. Researchers found that testing combinations of drugs on their cancer cells in a laboratory yielded the same results as giving them the drugs directly

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYONLINE: Singapore warns foreigners against using country to further political causes amid Israel-Hamas warSINGAPORE — Singapore's government agencies on Thursday (Nov 2) reminded foreigners working or living in the country to not use it as a platform to further their political causes, amid the ongoing war between Israel and militant group Hamas.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: ‘Best screamer in Singapore’: Musician paralysed after stage accident dies of cancer at 32Local musician Melvin Ong, who became a prominent paraplegic after a stage accident left him paralysed in 2019, died on Tuesday of lung cancer. He was 32. Ong was front man of the three-piece metal band Hrvst (pronounced harvest), known in the alternative music scene for...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

STRAITS_TIMES: Singapore’s PMI sees back-to-back gains after six-month contractionIt may indicate that a gradual manufacturing recovery could be underway, say economists. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: First phase of Singapore's rail testing facility up and running in TuasThe first phase of the Singapore Rail Test Centre in Tuas is complete, including a high-speed test track. Announcing this on Thursday (Nov 2), the Land Transport Authority said two more test tracks will be constructed in the second phase. Marcus Tan reports.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: New counselling skills track maps out job pathways for counsellors in SingaporeFour new job-specific skills have been added to the framework. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singapore must find 'right approach' to decide who takes responsibility for malware scam losses: MAS chiefThe authorities are “very concerned” about malware scams and discussions with banks on putting safeguards in place are underway, says Singapore’s central bank chief Ravi Menon in an interview with CNA.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »