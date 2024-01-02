Singapore Civil Defence Force donates decommissioned hoses to Laos wildlife sanctuary

Built tough to endure years of firefighting operations, several decommissioned hoses used by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will now be turned into toys and educational tools for bears and other animals in a Laos wildlife conservation sanctuary.





