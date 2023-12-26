Singapore Business Review Recognizes Top Lawyers in the Country

One of this year’s awardees assisted in Singapore’s largest money laundering investigation. In search of the best lawyers in the country, Singapore Business Review reached out to over 20 legal firms in Singapore. After rigorous review of all nominations submitted by firms, 10 women and 10 men made it to the final cut.

Agents in this year’s list come from Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, Drew & Napier LLC, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP, Withers KhattarWong, Bird & Bird ATMD LLP, Harry Elias Partnership, TSMP Law Corporation, HFW, Morgan Lewis Stamford LLC, and Tan Kok Quan Partnership. Leading the pack is Drew & Napier with four representatives. The youngest in this year’s list is from Tan Kok Quan Partnership. This year’s awardees have served and advised big clients such as Keppel Corporation, Yangzijiang Realty Pte. Ltd., Temasek Holdings, StarHub, Morgan Stanlet, Citigroup, OCBC Bank, and DBS Bank, to name a few. One of this year’s awardees is assisting investigations on Singapore's largest money laundering case





