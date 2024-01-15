Singapore-born panda cub Le Le to take maiden flight to Chengdu

Come Jan 16, a VIP will be given special first-class treatment for his first trip abroad. He will be 'chauffeured' to the airport, where he will enter the plane via his own entrance, and will have the whole flight to himself, attended to by a crew of three onboard. The VIP — or Very Important Panda, as Singapore Airlines (SIA) dubs him — is none other than Singapore-born giant panda cub Le Le, who will be taking his maiden flight from Singapore to Chengdu. He will leave Changi Airport at 7.

15pm on Jan 16 for Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport. Under the terms of Chinese panda loan agreements, cubs born on foreign soil are generally returned to China when they turn two. Le Le made his final appearance at the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders on Dec 13, 2023, and has been in quarantine in his 'suite' — or den — since Dec 14, 202





