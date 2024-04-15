Singapore Boosts Research and Development in Carbon Capture and Storage

SINGAPORE – From putting solar panels on reservoirs to importing clean energy from its neighbours, Singapore is relying on existing technologies to cut its carbon emissions , while keeping an eye out for innovative ways to further slash emissions in the long term.

CO2 emissions tend to be released in diluted concentrations, making capture difficult, thus a lot of research is going into developing techniques to capture CO2 in a cost-effective way. Malaysia, Australia and Brunei also have strong geological potential for carbon storage, Mr Teo noted in February. According to the UN top climate science body – the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – CCS technologies will be needed toAside from drastically cutting global greenhouse gas emissions, technologies which help to remove CO2 from the atmosphere will be needed to reach net zero, according to the IPCC report published in 2022.

For one, the cost of doing a CCS project can be very high due to design complexities and the need for customisation at each site or location. For instance, shipping the CO2 may cost an additional US$16 to US$31 per tonne, while injecting the CO2 at a site offshore could cost between US$3 and US$31 per tonne. Currently, the carbon tax stands at $25 per tonne of CO2, which will increase to between $50 and $80 per tonne by 2030.S’pore keen to work with regional partners to capture, store carbon emissions: SM Teo

This means that the responsibility for the site will fall back on the Indonesian government after the 10-year period has lapsed, and any CO2 leaks will add to Indonesia’s carbon emissions burden.

Singapore Carbon Capture And Storage CCS Carbon Emissions Research And Development Green Transition

