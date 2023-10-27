Singapore beat Sri Lanka 65-54 in netball’s Nations Cup to seal spot in final

Singapore co-captain Toh Kai Wei (with ball) is confident her team will be able to perform well against Papua New Guinea in the final on Oct 28.Even as Singapore’s netballers recorded a 65-54 win over Sri Lanka at the Mirxes Nations Cup on Friday – their third victory over their Asian rivals in as many months – they knew that it was not their best showing.looming in today’s final, world No.

Singapore had a positive start against world No. 20 Sri Lanka at the OCBC Arena, as errors by the South Asian side saw the clinical hosts race to a 15-7 lead.But mistakes crept into Singapore’s game, giving the Sri Lankans a way back as they narrowed the deficit to 17-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Sri Lanka kept the pressure in the third quarter as they scored 12 goals to the hosts’ 13 to go into the final 15 minutes with the score at 45-39.The Papuans, who have the services of six Australia-based players, beat Cook Islands 58-46 on Friday. headtopics.com

Singapore coach Annette Bishop was proud of how her charges performed against the Sri Lankans and is confident they will be able to hold their own against Papua New Guinea in today’s final (4pm). “I’m really proud of the girls, even right across this week... We fought back and didn’t let that lead go, so that was positive.”

