Singapore Art Week, Art SG return in 2024 with spotlights on pioneer and mid-career S’pore artists

Art SG, the tentpole fair of Singapore Art Week, returns for its second edition from Jan 19 to 21 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

From Jan 19 to 28, art lovers can do all these and more when Singapore Art Week (SAW) returns with more than 130 events across the island. There will be 115 galleries from 33 countries and territories, including 38 first-time exhibitors and returning blue-chip galleries like Gagosian and Thaddaeus Ropac.

In response to The Straits Times' queries on 2024's exhibitor count, fair director Shuyin Yang says: "Whilst there may be one or two late additions, as it stands, the fair is comparable in scale with other major international art fairs in Asia."

The fair’s cultural partner Art Outreach will also present a re-staging of iconic Singaporean artist Tang Da Wu’s Our Children – a piece that references a Teochew parable from Chinese opera – from Jan 12 to Feb 4 at Gillman Barracks.

Teo, who is in the midst of preparing for his solo show at the National Gallery Singapore in 2024, is celebrated for his use of the paperdyesculp medium, a dyed and sculpted papier-mache technique he invented. In June, he told The Straits Times that he was working on new three-dimensional work in the medium.

Step into Cultural Medallion recipient Tan Swie Hian's studio as part of Singapore Art Week 2024's open studios. PHOTO: ST FILE SAM will also showcase a new collaboration between the museum’s curators and two Singaporean artists – Port Dickson-based Simryn Gill and Singapore-based Charles Lim Yi Yong – in The Sea Is A Field, as they chronicle the mode of travelling by sea between their two homes.

